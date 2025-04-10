Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The wild world of Civil War reenactment

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Anisa KhalifaJerad Walker
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
There are dozens of major Civil War reenactments across the United States each year. They're incredible spectacles filled with cannons, muskets and marching orders. But the most interesting part of it all might just be the people who put on the show. We visited the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville in rural eastern North Carolina to find out who these soldiers are and why reenactment culture continues to captivate and mystify Americans.

Featuring:

  • Charlie Shelton-Ormond, producer at The Broadside

Links:

The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
