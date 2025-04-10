The wild world of Civil War reenactment

There are dozens of major Civil War reenactments across the United States each year. They're incredible spectacles filled with cannons, muskets and marching orders. But the most interesting part of it all might just be the people who put on the show. We visited the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville in rural eastern North Carolina to find out who these soldiers are and why reenactment culture continues to captivate and mystify Americans.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond, producer at The Broadside

