The Broadside

Public schools’ big enrollment problem

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Nearly every public school district in North Carolina has fewer students than before the pandemic: part of a larger trend happening across the country. Facing empty classrooms and dwindling dollars, many public school leaders are trying to figure out where all the kids went and what declining public school enrollment could mean for the communities they serve.

  • Liz Schlemmer, education reporter for WUNC
  • Alec MacGillis, reporter for ProPublica

  • Check out Liz Schlemmer’s reporting on the enrollment decline here.
  • Read Alec MacGillis’ reporting on school closures here.
  • You can find a transcript of this episode here.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
