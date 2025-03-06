Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The fight over fluoride

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
For decades, public health advocates have touted the dental health benefits of fluoride. But skepticism, conspiracy theories, and outright fear of fluoridated water have been around for just about as long. And they’re only gaining steam. In the midst of this heated debate, new scientific studies in North Carolina are combating health misinformation and trying to separate fact from fiction in the hope that they just might cool the conversation.

