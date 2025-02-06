North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe have been pursuing full federal recognition for over 130 years. A campaign promise kept by Donald Trump has given them hope. But it’s also renewed centuries-old questions about who gets to be Native in America.

Featuring:



Sarah Nagem, editor of the Border Belt Independent

John Lowery, Lumbee Tribal Chairman

Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, author of The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America

Links:



Check out more reporting from Sarah Nagem and the staff of the Border Belt Independent here.

You can find a transcript of this episode here.

Special thanks this week goes out to WUNC’s Will Michaels for providing us audio from his interview with John Lowery.