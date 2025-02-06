Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Who gets to be Native in America

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe have been pursuing full federal recognition for over 130 years. A campaign promise kept by Donald Trump has given them hope. But it’s also renewed centuries-old questions about who gets to be Native in America.

Featuring:

  • Sarah Nagem, editor of the Border Belt Independent
  • John Lowery, Lumbee Tribal Chairman
  • Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, author of The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America

Links:

Special thanks this week goes out to WUNC’s Will Michaels for providing us audio from his interview with John Lowery.

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
