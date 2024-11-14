The world's biggest video game is from North Carolina

Fortnite was an unlikely hit from an unlikely place: North Carolina-based Epic Games. Innovative game design and smart leveraging of social media and live streaming catapulted it into becoming one of the world's biggest video games. And today, Fortnite is a bona fide cultural phenomenon. But can the memes and viral dance moves go on forever?

Featuring:



Brian Gordon, Technology & Innovation reporter for The News & Observer

Jamal Michel, video game and culture critic

Links:

