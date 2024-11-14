The world's biggest video game is from North Carolina
Fortnite was an unlikely hit from an unlikely place: North Carolina-based Epic Games. Innovative game design and smart leveraging of social media and live streaming catapulted it into becoming one of the world's biggest video games. And today, Fortnite is a bona fide cultural phenomenon. But can the memes and viral dance moves go on forever?
Featuring:
- Brian Gordon, Technology & Innovation reporter for The News & Observer
- Jamal Michel, video game and culture critic
Links:
- Check out Brian’s multi-part series on Epic Games and Fortnite.
- Read Jamal’s recent piece in The New York Times about the history of female characters in video games.
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.