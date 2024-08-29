Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The new Southern Hollywood

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Jerad Walker
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
For decades, Hollywood has set up shop in the South. But in recent years, the industry has undergone some major changes. Today, tax breaks are bringing a flood of blockbuster franchises, hit TV shows and lots and lots of cash to the region. And each state has to adapt to stay in the game.

Featuring:

  • Jonas Pate, filmmaker and co-creator of Netflix's Outer Banks
  • Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office
  • Jewel Wicker, host of WABE's podcast The Boom

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of this episode here.
The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
