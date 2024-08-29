The new Southern Hollywood
For decades, Hollywood has set up shop in the South. But in recent years, the industry has undergone some major changes. Today, tax breaks are bringing a flood of blockbuster franchises, hit TV shows and lots and lots of cash to the region. And each state has to adapt to stay in the game.
- Jonas Pate, filmmaker and co-creator of Netflix's Outer Banks
- Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office
- Jewel Wicker, host of WABE's podcast The Boom
