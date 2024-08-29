The new Southern Hollywood

For decades, Hollywood has set up shop in the South. But in recent years, the industry has undergone some major changes. Today, tax breaks are bringing a flood of blockbuster franchises, hit TV shows and lots and lots of cash to the region. And each state has to adapt to stay in the game.

Jonas Pate, filmmaker and co-creator of Netflix's Outer Banks

Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office

Jewel Wicker, host of WABE's podcast The Boom

