The toxic spill that left a legacy of change
A decade ago, thousands of tons of toxic coal ash poured into the Dan River. The spill—the third largest of its kind in US history—was a devastating environmental disaster. But today, the event is perhaps best known for its legacy of legislation, as environmental activists and communities across North Carolina turned this local disaster into a national rallying cry for change.
Featuring:
- Celeste Gracia, Environmental Report at WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio
- Brian Williams, Program Manager at the Dan River Basin Association
- Tiffany Hayworth, Executive Director at the Dan River Basin Association
- Frank Holloman, Senior Attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center
- Amy Adams, former Campaign Coordinator at Appalachian Voices
- Bill Norton, Spokesperson at Duke Energy
Links:
- Check out Celeste’s recent reporting for WUNC on the ten year anniversary of the Dan River coal ash spill and its lasting impact on environmental policy.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.