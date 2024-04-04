The toxic spill that left a legacy of change

A decade ago, thousands of tons of toxic coal ash poured into the Dan River. The spill—the third largest of its kind in US history—was a devastating environmental disaster. But today, the event is perhaps best known for its legacy of legislation, as environmental activists and communities across North Carolina turned this local disaster into a national rallying cry for change.

Featuring:



Celeste Gracia, Environmental Report at WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio

Brian Williams, Program Manager at the Dan River Basin Association

Tiffany Hayworth, Executive Director at the Dan River Basin Association

Frank Holloman, Senior Attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center

Amy Adams, former Campaign Coordinator at Appalachian Voices

Bill Norton, Spokesperson at Duke Energy

