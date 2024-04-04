Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The toxic spill that left a legacy of change

By Celeste Gracia,
Jerad Walker
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
A decade ago, thousands of tons of toxic coal ash poured into the Dan River. The spill—the third largest of its kind in US history—was a devastating environmental disaster. But today, the event is perhaps best known for its legacy of legislation, as environmental activists and communities across North Carolina turned this local disaster into a national rallying cry for change.

Featuring:

  • Celeste Gracia, Environmental Report at WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio
  • Brian Williams, Program Manager at the Dan River Basin Association
  • Tiffany Hayworth, Executive Director at the Dan River Basin Association
  • Frank Holloman, Senior Attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center
  • Amy Adams, former Campaign Coordinator at Appalachian Voices
  • Bill Norton, Spokesperson at Duke Energy

Links:

  • Check out Celeste’s recent reporting for WUNC on the ten year anniversary of the Dan River coal ash spill and its lasting impact on environmental policy.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Latest Episodes