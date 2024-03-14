Tornado Alley is moving to the South
Each year, as March fades into April, violent storms unleash dozens of tornadoes across a huge swath of the country. The Midwest is where most of these events occur, but scientists have begun to observe a major shift in traditional tornado patterns and the South is directly in the path.
- Dr. Marshall Shepherd, Professor and Director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program
- Dr. Stephen Strader, Associate Professor of Geography and the Environment at Villanova University
