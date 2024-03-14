Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Tornado Alley is moving to the South

By Elizabeth Friend
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Each year, as March fades into April, violent storms unleash dozens of tornadoes across a huge swath of the country. The Midwest is where most of these events occur, but scientists have begun to observe a major shift in traditional tornado patterns and the South is directly in the path.

Featuring:

  • Dr. Marshall Shepherd, Professor and Director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program
  • Dr. Stephen Strader, Associate Professor of Geography and the Environment at Villanova University

Links

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
