Tornado Alley is moving to the South

Each year, as March fades into April, violent storms unleash dozens of tornadoes across a huge swath of the country. The Midwest is where most of these events occur, but scientists have begun to observe a major shift in traditional tornado patterns and the South is directly in the path.

Featuring:



Dr. Marshall Shepherd, Professor and Director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program

Dr. Stephen Strader, Associate Professor of Geography and the Environment at Villanova University

Links