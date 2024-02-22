Purple, teal and the rise of basketball fashion
In 1988, the NBA finally came to North Carolina — and the newly minted Charlotte Hornets made the unconventional choice to hire a fashion designer to create their jerseys. They lost 60 games that year, but they looked incredible while doing it. The iconic fit, inspired in part by Michael Jordan, would launch a global fashion trend that endures today.
Featuring:
- Alexander Julian, Fashion designer and creator of the original Charlotte Hornets uniform
- Crystal McCrary McGuire, Creator of the forthcoming docuseries Tunnel to Runway: The History of Fashion in the NBA
Links:
- Watch video from the 1988 Charlotte Hornets uniform reveal press conference.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.