The Broadside

Purple, teal and the rise of basketball fashion

Published February 22, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In 1988, the NBA finally came to North Carolina — and the newly minted Charlotte Hornets made the unconventional choice to hire a fashion designer to create their jerseys. They lost 60 games that year, but they looked incredible while doing it. The iconic fit, inspired in part by Michael Jordan, would launch a global fashion trend that endures today.

Featuring:

  • Alexander Julian, Fashion designer and creator of the original Charlotte Hornets uniform
  • Crystal McCrary McGuire, Creator of the forthcoming docuseries Tunnel to Runway: The History of Fashion in the NBA

Links:

  • Watch video from the 1988 Charlotte Hornets uniform reveal press conference.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
