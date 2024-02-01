Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

How one business built Black Wall Street

Published February 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

At the turn of the 20th century, the epicenter of America’s Black middle class was in a midsize city in central North Carolina. Durham was home to NC Mutual, an insurance company that provided a foundation for Black wealth in the South amidst Jim Crow segregation. Recently though, NC Mutual closed its doors, marking the end to more than a hundred years of business.

Featuring:

  • Kimberly Moore, Director of Civic Engagement for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District
  • Andre Vann, Coordinator of University Archives and Instructor of Public History at NC Central University 
  • Carl Webb, Co-founder of Provident 1898

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
