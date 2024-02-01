How one business built Black Wall Street
At the turn of the 20th century, the epicenter of America’s Black middle class was in a midsize city in central North Carolina. Durham was home to NC Mutual, an insurance company that provided a foundation for Black wealth in the South amidst Jim Crow segregation. Recently though, NC Mutual closed its doors, marking the end to more than a hundred years of business.
- Kimberly Moore, Director of Civic Engagement for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District
- Andre Vann, Coordinator of University Archives and Instructor of Public History at NC Central University
- Carl Webb, Co-founder of Provident 1898
