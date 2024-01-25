NASCAR's racing simulator revolution

NASCAR is the most popular motorsport series across America, but its roots run deep as a regional sport in the South, especially in our home state of North Carolina. That history has heavily influenced the growth of motorsports in the US, which has produced a disproportionate amount of Southern drivers — and fans. But in recent years, a surprising new trend has begun to level that playing field: the explosion in popularity of esports.

Featuring:



Rajah Caruth, Driver in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Steve Myers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer at iRacing

Ray Smith, Director of Gaming and Esports at NASCAR

Links: