The Broadside

The remarkable story of daredevil Tiny Broadwick

Published January 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
This year marks the 120th anniversary of Orville and Wilbur Wright's powered airplane flight at Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But the Wright Brothers aren’t the only icons of early aviation with ties to the South. This week, we tell the unlikely story of a woman named Tiny Broadwick. Born into extreme poverty, Broadwick went on to become a trailblazer in the male-dominated world of parachute jumping, saving thousands of lives along the way.

Featuring:

  • Lt. Col. Jessica Brown, History Instructor at US Air Force Academy

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.

The Broadside
