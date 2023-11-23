Featuring: North Carolina pottery from clay to kiln

As we all take the week to reconnect with our loved ones, we're presenting a story about what's on our tables this Thanksgiving. And we don't just mean the food, but the plates it sits on. In this episode from the podcast Gravy, producer Wilson Sayre takes us to central North Carolina to tell the story of hand-thrown pottery and its relationship with food. In North Carolina, the history of baking clay into plates and bowls is an ancient one. Step through that past into the present day with us.

Gravy is produced by our friends at the Southern Foodways Alliance and distributed by APT Podcast Studios. Each episode shares stories of the changing American South through the foods we eat.

