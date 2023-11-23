Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

Featuring: North Carolina pottery from clay to kiln

Published November 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

As we all take the week to reconnect with our loved ones, we're presenting a story about what's on our tables this Thanksgiving. And we don't just mean the food, but the plates it sits on. In this episode from the podcast Gravy, producer Wilson Sayre takes us to central North Carolina to tell the story of hand-thrown pottery and its relationship with food. In North Carolina, the history of baking clay into plates and bowls is an ancient one. Step through that past into the present day with us.

Gravy is produced by our friends at the Southern Foodways Alliance and distributed by APT Podcast Studios. Each episode shares stories of the changing American South through the foods we eat.

Find more episodes from Gravy here.

The Broadside
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes