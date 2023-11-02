Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

The takeover of The Robesonian

Published November 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 1988, two armed Native American men occupied a newspaper office in Southeastern North Carolina. In an effort to raise the alarm on corruption and institutionalized racism in their mostly rural community, they took 17 hostages and demanded to negotiate with the governor. Decades later, the small town is still grappling with the events surrounding that day.

Special thanks to WRAL for providing archival audio included in this episode.

Featuring:

  • Sarah Nagem, staff writer at Border Belt Independent and contributor at The Assembly

Links:

The Broadside
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes