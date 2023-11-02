The takeover of The Robesonian
In 1988, two armed Native American men occupied a newspaper office in Southeastern North Carolina. In an effort to raise the alarm on corruption and institutionalized racism in their mostly rural community, they took 17 hostages and demanded to negotiate with the governor. Decades later, the small town is still grappling with the events surrounding that day.
Special thanks to WRAL for providing archival audio included in this episode.
Featuring:
- Sarah Nagem, staff writer at Border Belt Independent and contributor at The Assembly
Links:
- Check out Sarah Nagem’s features on The Robesonian takeover at The Assembly and Border Belt Independent.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.