North Carolina Public Radio presents a new weekly podcast that spotlights stories from the American South and asks why they matter to you.

From news to arts and culture, The Broadside dives into issues that might not be on a front page, but deserve a closer look. Along the way, host Anisa Khalifa explores the nuances of our home—and how what happens here ripples across the country.

Find the Broadside every Thursday wherever you listen to podcasts.