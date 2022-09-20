EEP! Shifting Baselines
Iguanas didn’t always fall out of trees during cold snaps in the Sunshine State, but chances are, future generations will regard them as just a natural part of the landscape. With the world changing around us at a rapidly increasing rate, how do we set conservation goals when we can't keep track of what we’ve lost?
This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa and mastered by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.
Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.