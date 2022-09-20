Bringing The World Home To You

EEP! Shifting Baselines

Published September 20, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT
Iguanas didn’t always fall out of trees during cold snaps in the Sunshine State, but chances are, future generations will regard them as just a natural part of the landscape. With the world changing around us at a rapidly increasing rate, how do we set conservation goals when we can't keep track of what we’ve lost?

This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa and mastered by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.

Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is a podcast producer at WUNC. She is a lifelong public radio nerd, and fell in love with podcasts around the same time her friends convinced her to start one about Korean dramas, Dramas Over Flowers, which she still co-hosts.
