Environment

North Carolina seagrass in the Albemarle-Pamlico estuary decreased by almost 6% between 2006 and 2013, according to a long-anticipated report.The new…
The red-cockaded woodpecker has been listed as endangered for more than half a century, but that could soon change.In the final months of the Trump…
This post will be updated frequently on Feb. 19, 2021 with the latest information and breaking news about winter weather conditions in North Carolina. The…
This post will be updated frequently on Feb. 18, 2021 with the latest information and breaking news about winter weather conditions in North Carolina. The…
A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate.
Duke Energy, North Carolina officials and a conservation group announced Monday an agreement on how the utility pays to get rid of coal ash stored in the…
A judge has ordered the federal government to come up with a plan to release more endangered red wolves from breeding programs to bolster the dwindling…
The estimated size of the largest gasoline pipeline spill in North Carolina history keeps growing. Colonial Pipeline now estimates that nearly 1.2 million gallons of gasoline spilled when a pipeline ruptured in a Huntersville nature preserve last August.
Ice is usually ephemeral; it doesn't last that long before melting. But some ice on our planet has stayed frozen for millions of years, according to scientists on a quest to find the oldest ice.
Four Native American tribes on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast requested United Nations assistance this year to force action by the U.S. government on invading…