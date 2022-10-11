All Relative
Much of the conversation around invasive species frames our relationship with these plants and animals as an ongoing battle, a war to be won. But what can we learn when we move beyond the language of domination and explore the broader connections between ourselves, our planet, and the creatures we share this space with?
Read Diane’s essay, Making Relatives, and Nick’s work about Anishinabe perspectives on invasive species.
This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa and mastered by Matt Horton.
Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.