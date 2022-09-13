Bringing The World Home To You

CREEP Logo 2
CREEP

EEP! Big Love

Published September 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT
CREEP Logo 2

The exotic pet industry is one of the main pathways for introducing invasive species into new environments. It can be hard for non-herpers to understand what’s so attractive about living with these creatures. In this first of a series of bite-sized episodes, reptile enthusiast Tim Jackowicz takes us into his world, where giant snakes and lizards offer an opportunity to rethink how we approach the world around us.

This episode was produced and mastered by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.

Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Tags

CREEP CREEPInvasive SpeciesReptiles
Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
