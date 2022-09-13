EEP! Big Love
The exotic pet industry is one of the main pathways for introducing invasive species into new environments. It can be hard for non-herpers to understand what’s so attractive about living with these creatures. In this first of a series of bite-sized episodes, reptile enthusiast Tim Jackowicz takes us into his world, where giant snakes and lizards offer an opportunity to rethink how we approach the world around us.
This episode was produced and mastered by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.
Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.