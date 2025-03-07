Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lola Oliverio

Due South Intern

Lola Oliverio is a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and communication studies with a concentration in rhetorical studies. She’s lived in Chapel Hill/Carrboro most of her life and has a deep appreciation and knowledge of the area. When not in school, writing for The Daily Tar Heel, or working at WXYC 89.3, she enjoys making collages, doing crossword puzzles, attending concerts and going on Wikipedia deep-dives. She’s excited to join the team and contribute to Due South.