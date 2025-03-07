Lola Oliverio is a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and communication studies with a concentration in rhetorical studies. She’s lived in Chapel Hill/Carrboro most of her life and has a deep appreciation and knowledge of the area. When not in school, writing for The Daily Tar Heel, or working at WXYC 89.3, she enjoys making collages, doing crossword puzzles, attending concerts and going on Wikipedia deep-dives. She’s excited to join the team and contribute to Due South.