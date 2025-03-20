A seasonal allergy forecast as pollen rains down on NC
It’s springtime in North Carolina – flowers are growing, trees are blooming, and people are sneezing. The notorious yellow-green particles of pollen are dusting cars, roads and surfaces everywhere. Robert Bardon, a professor of forestry and environmental resources at NC State, joins Jeff Tiberii to discuss pollen trends, impacts and severity.
Guest
Robert Bardon, Associate Dean for Extension, College of Natural Resources, North Carolina State University