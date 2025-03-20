Bringing The World Home To You

A seasonal allergy forecast as pollen rains down on NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Lola Oliverio
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
It’s springtime in North Carolina – flowers are growing, trees are blooming, and people are sneezing. The notorious yellow-green particles of pollen are dusting cars, roads and surfaces everywhere. Robert Bardon, a professor of forestry and environmental resources at NC State, joins Jeff Tiberii to discuss pollen trends, impacts and severity.

Robert Bardon, Associate Dean for Extension, College of Natural Resources, North Carolina State University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Lola Oliverio
Lola Oliverio is an intern on WUNC's Due South daily talk show.
