Tonya Council, granddaughter of culinary legend "Mama Dip," on keeping her family's legacy alive

Tonya Council, granddaughter of the late culinary legend Mildred “Mama Dip” Council, has opened her very own Southern-style eatery, Tonya’s Cafe. Located next to Tonya’s Cookies & Bake Shop in Chapel Hill, the cafe is the latest in Council’s string of culinary ventures.

Due South’s Leoneda Inge speaks with Council about Tonya’s Cafe, Southern food and her grandmother’s influence.

Guest

Tonya Council, chef, baker, Owner of Tonya’s Cookies & Bakeshop, Tonya’s Cafe, NC Made, and Sweet Tea & Cornbread

