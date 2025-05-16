NC News Roundup: Spending cuts in House budget plan; no charges from congressman kerfuffle; politicization of libraries

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

After more than six months of legal battles, Allison Riggs has officially been sworn into the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The NC House has begun rolling out its budget proposal. Due to a decrease in funds, legislators are tasked with determining spending cuts.

No charges will be filed after Chuck Edwards, a U.S. Representative for Western North Carolina, was accused of hitting a man with a clipboard during a Rotary conference.

And — the politicization of libraries.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

