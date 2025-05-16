Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Spending cuts in House budget plan; no charges from congressman kerfuffle; politicization of libraries

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin KeeverColin CampbellLola Oliverio
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT
North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall. File photo.
Chris Seward
/
AP
North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall. File photo.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

After more than six months of legal battles, Allison Riggs has officially been sworn into the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The NC House has begun rolling out its budget proposal. Due to a decrease in funds, legislators are tasked with determining spending cuts.

No charges will be filed after Chuck Edwards, a U.S. Representative for Western North Carolina, was accused of hitting a man with a clipboard during a Rotary conference.

And — the politicization of libraries.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
Lola Oliverio
Lola Oliverio is an intern on WUNC's Due South daily talk show.
See stories by Lola Oliverio