NC News Roundup: Resolution in NC Supreme Court saga; Sen. Thom Tillis again breaks with President Trump

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A resolution in the state Supreme Court race, six months after Election Day. Jefferson Griffin, the Republican challenger, conceded defeat to Allison Riggs, the Democratic incumbent. Griffin lost in November and spent months exhausting legal challenges.

There is new oversight at the NC State Board of Elections, with Republicans now in control. What does that mean in a state that is often home to razor-thin margins?

And US Senator Thom Tillis breaks again with the president.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter, WUNC

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

