News
Due South

NC News Roundup: Resolution in NC Supreme Court saga; Sen. Thom Tillis again breaks with President Trump

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin KeeverLola OliverioRusty JacobsAdam Wagner
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
Jefferson Griffin, the Republican challenger, conceded defeat to Allison Riggs, the Democratic incumbent.
On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A resolution in the state Supreme Court race, six months after Election Day. Jefferson Griffin, the Republican challenger, conceded defeat to Allison Riggs, the Democratic incumbent. Griffin lost in November and spent months exhausting legal challenges.

There is new oversight at the NC State Board of Elections, with Republicans now in control. What does that mean in a state that is often home to razor-thin margins?

And US Senator Thom Tillis breaks again with the president.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter, WUNC

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
Lola Oliverio
Lola Oliverio is an intern on WUNC's Due South daily talk show.
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter.
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is an editor/reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Adam can be reached at awagner@ncnewsroom.org
