NC News Roundup: What a new GOP-controlled elections board could mean for still-undecided state Supreme Court race
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
Another week, another court ruling, and another brand-new Republican controlled State Board of Elections. Is the saga over? And what might this mean for that still-undecided state Supreme Court race?
Meanwhile, at the General Assembly, lawmakers want to make promoting DEI an offense punishable by termination.
Duke University moves to cut $350 million from its budget.
A proposed overhaul to homebuilding regulations has many municipalities concerned.
Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Mary Helen Moore, reporter with the NC Newsroom
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL
Kayli Thompson, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, covering commercial and residential real estate development