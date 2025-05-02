NC News Roundup: What a new GOP-controlled elections board could mean for still-undecided state Supreme Court race

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Another week, another court ruling, and another brand-new Republican controlled State Board of Elections. Is the saga over? And what might this mean for that still-undecided state Supreme Court race?

Meanwhile, at the General Assembly, lawmakers want to make promoting DEI an offense punishable by termination.

Duke University moves to cut $350 million from its budget.

A proposed overhaul to homebuilding regulations has many municipalities concerned.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter with the NC Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL

Kayli Thompson, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, covering commercial and residential real estate development

