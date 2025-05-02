Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: What a new GOP-controlled elections board could mean for still-undecided state Supreme Court race

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims stands inside an office next to voting signs in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
File photo.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Another week, another court ruling, and another brand-new Republican controlled State Board of Elections. Is the saga over? And what might this mean for that still-undecided state Supreme Court race?

Meanwhile, at the General Assembly, lawmakers want to make promoting DEI an offense punishable by termination.

Duke University moves to cut $350 million from its budget.

A proposed overhaul to homebuilding regulations has many municipalities concerned.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.  

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter with the NC Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL

Kayli Thompson, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, covering commercial and residential real estate development

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever