The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
The curb appeal of Modernist homes, and the Millennials who are tearing them up

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
"The recessed 'conversation pit,' as the family called it, at the Miller House, considered a modern-architecure gem designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen and completed in 1957 in Columbus, a south-central Indiana city that has become a destination for fine art and architecture lovers."
Carol Highsmith
/
Library of Congress, Highsmith (Carol M.) Archive
"The recessed 'conversation pit,' as the family called it, at the Miller House, considered a modern-architecure gem designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen and completed in 1957 in Columbus, a south-central Indiana city that has become a destination for fine art and architecture lovers."

Carol Highsmith / Library of Congress, Highsmith (Carol M.) Archive

Why online Gen Z folks hate Millennials’ tendency to turn the inside of modernist homes “gray and boring.”

How to protect history homes from natural disasters, and whether a modernist house could boost your neighborhood’s property values.

Guest
George Smart, founder and CEO of USModernist, "the world's largest nonprofit educational archive dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and promotion of Modernist residential design."

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
