Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham's Pauli Murray Center sees recent changes, loss of federal grant as "attempts to revise and whitewash American history"

By Leoneda Inge,
Lola Oliverio
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT
Photos courtesy Carolina Digital Library and Archives / The Pauli Murray Center

The Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham is a historical site dedicated to the commemoration of the life and work of Reverend Doctor Pauli Murray, a queer, Black human rights and social justice advocate, priest, poet and organizer from Durham. The museum opened to the public in 2024 and is located in and around Murray’s childhood home. 

Last week, the Center lost a federal grant of over $300,000 from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Just weeks earlier, Pauli Murray’s biography page was removed from the National Park Service and the page for the Pauli Murray House was scrubbed of words like “queer” and “transgender.”  

Due South's Leoneda Inge talks with Angela Thorpe Mason, the Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center.  

Guest

Angela Thorpe Mason, Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Lola Oliverio
Lola Oliverio is an intern on WUNC's Due South daily talk show.
