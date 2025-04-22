Durham's Pauli Murray Center sees recent changes, loss of federal grant as "attempts to revise and whitewash American history"

The Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham is a historical site dedicated to the commemoration of the life and work of Reverend Doctor Pauli Murray, a queer, Black human rights and social justice advocate, priest, poet and organizer from Durham. The museum opened to the public in 2024 and is located in and around Murray’s childhood home.

Last week, the Center lost a federal grant of over $300,000 from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Just weeks earlier, Pauli Murray’s biography page was removed from the National Park Service and the page for the Pauli Murray House was scrubbed of words like “queer” and “transgender.”

Due South's Leoneda Inge talks with Angela Thorpe Mason, the Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center.

Guest

Angela Thorpe Mason, Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center

