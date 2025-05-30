Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Tonya Council, granddaughter of culinary legend "Mama Dip," on keeping her family's legacy alive

By Leoneda Inge,
Lola Oliverio
Published May 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tonya Council
Tonya Council, granddaughter of the late culinary legend Mildred “Mama Dip” Council, has opened her very own Southern-style eatery, Tonya’s Cafe. Located next to Tonya’s Cookies & Bake Shop in Chapel Hill, the cafe is the latest in Council’s string of culinary ventures.

Due South’s Leoneda Inge speaks with Council about Tonya’s Cafe, Southern food and her grandmother’s influence. This encore conversation originally aired earlier in May 2025.

Guest

Tonya Council, chef, baker, Owner of Tonya’s Cookies & Bakeshop, Tonya’s Cafe, NC Made, and Sweet Tea & Cornbread

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Lola Oliverio
Lola Oliverio is an intern on WUNC's Due South daily talk show.
