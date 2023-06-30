Erin Keever is Executive Producer of WUNC’s new daily radio show. The yet-to-be-named show will explore news, politics, culture, race, history, and anything else of interest to North Carolinians. The program is set to debut in Fall 2023.

Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.” Projects she’s proud of include a series on work-life balance, a special program entitled “Black Charlotteans: A Candid Conversation On Race” and convincing her host to do several shows on the state’s beer scene.

Erin is a graduate of UNC Charlotte with a degree in Communication Studies, but before that attended UNC Greensboro where she proudly worked at her college radio station WUAG. A Charlotte-born defector now relocated to the Triangle; she’s learning more about the region. And as a lifelong resident and evangelist of North Carolina (and its beloved mountains-to-sea geography) she’s excited to create a new show for her beloved home state.

Erin lives in Durham with her husband, two children, dog Moki and Cheddar Bay Biscuit the cat.

Email: ekeever@wunc.org