Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Will Gov. Stein use veto powers? Redistricting trial underway. A move to regulate psychoactive hemp products.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Jennifer Wilson
Mona Dougani
/
NC Health News
Jennifer Wilson, co-owner of Nature’s Releaf stands with cannabidiol (CBD), Delta-8, and other hemp-derived products.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It’s summer – and not a state budget in sight! We chat spending plans, or lack thereof.

Many rural hospitals would face closure if the federal budget proposal becomes law.

A plan to regulate psychoactive hemp products gains traction at the legislature.

In Winston-Salem, a federal redistricting trial is underway.

And, how political violence in Minnesota is impacting security measures here.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever