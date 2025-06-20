NC News Roundup: Will Gov. Stein use veto powers? Redistricting trial underway. A move to regulate psychoactive hemp products.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It’s summer – and not a state budget in sight! We chat spending plans, or lack thereof.

Many rural hospitals would face closure if the federal budget proposal becomes law.

A plan to regulate psychoactive hemp products gains traction at the legislature.

In Winston-Salem, a federal redistricting trial is underway.

And, how political violence in Minnesota is impacting security measures here.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy