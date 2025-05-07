Bringing The World Home To You

News
Due South
Due South

Jefferson Griffin concedes. Six months after election, a resolution in NC Supreme Court race.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Cindy Hinkle reaches for a stack of ballots as election workers prepare to mail out absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
File photo

Six months after the election, we have a resolution from November's NC Supreme Court race. Jefferson Griffin, a Republican, conceded to Allison Riggs, the Democratic incumbent, ending months of challenges. We get the latest.

Plus, the NC State Board of Elections is now controlled by Republicans, and for the first time in more than a century, no longer under the purview of the Governor. What does this mean for election administration in our state? Political scientist Chris Cooper fills us in.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University

Tags
Due South NC Supreme CourtNC Board of Elections
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
