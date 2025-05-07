Jefferson Griffin concedes. Six months after election, a resolution in NC Supreme Court race.

Six months after the election, we have a resolution from November's NC Supreme Court race. Jefferson Griffin, a Republican, conceded to Allison Riggs, the Democratic incumbent, ending months of challenges. We get the latest.

Plus, the NC State Board of Elections is now controlled by Republicans, and for the first time in more than a century, no longer under the purview of the Governor. What does this mean for election administration in our state? Political scientist Chris Cooper fills us in.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University

