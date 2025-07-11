Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC recovers from Chantal's record flooding; could new toll roads be coming to Wake County?

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Residents assess the damage at Rippling Stream Townhomes in Durham after Tropical Storm Chantal on July 7, 2025.
Jay Price
/
WUNC
Residents assess the damage at Rippling Stream Townhomes in Durham after Tropical Storm Chantal on July 7, 2025.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Flooding from Chantal will have lasting impacts. More vetoes from the governor... which ones are likely to result in overrides? And, we’ll hear about whether new toll roads are coming to Wake County.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Lexi Solomon, reporter, The News & Observer

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever