NC News Roundup: NC recovers from Chantal's record flooding; could new toll roads be coming to Wake County?

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Flooding from Chantal will have lasting impacts. More vetoes from the governor... which ones are likely to result in overrides? And, we’ll hear about whether new toll roads are coming to Wake County.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Lexi Solomon, reporter, The News & Observer

