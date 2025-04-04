NC News Roundup: Sen. Tillis on Trump's tariffs, NC State students' visas revoked; driving with lapdog could lead to a fine

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Financial markets take a tumble after the president’s latest announcement on tariffs. Some Republicans are speaking out. Including North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis who says tariffs could do 'irreparable' harm to North Carolina farmers. Will his overtures make any difference in the ongoing trade wars?

Two NC State students have left the country after their visas were revoked by the State Department. The university says no reason was given.

And we get a report from San Antonio where Duke faces off in the Final Four.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Adam Wagner, reporter and editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom – a new collaborative of the state's public radio stations

Kate Rogerson, sports reporter/anchor for ABC 11