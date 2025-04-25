Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Fight for control over state election board; Trump's immigration overhaul reverberates in NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT
On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Another development in the decade-long fight over control over the state election board.

One Republican congressman is asking the Trump administration to remove red tape as Western North Carolina continues Helene recovery.

The Trump administration's efforts to overhaul immigration are having reverberations in Durham and Charlotte.

And with state lawmakers on recess, we’ll turn our attention to some more local issues in Zebulon, Pender County, and Lumberton.

Plus, the prospects for Roy Cooper jumping into the 2026 US Senate Race.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.  

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Brian Gordon, Business & Technology reporter for The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

