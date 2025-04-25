NC News Roundup: Fight for control over state election board; Trump's immigration overhaul reverberates in NC
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
Another development in the decade-long fight over control over the state election board.
One Republican congressman is asking the Trump administration to remove red tape as Western North Carolina continues Helene recovery.
The Trump administration's efforts to overhaul immigration are having reverberations in Durham and Charlotte.
And with state lawmakers on recess, we’ll turn our attention to some more local issues in Zebulon, Pender County, and Lumberton.
Plus, the prospects for Roy Cooper jumping into the 2026 US Senate Race.
Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Brian Gordon, Business & Technology reporter for The News & Observer
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy