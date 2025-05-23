Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC Rep. Foxx leads 'big beautiful bill' hearing; NC House passes spending plan; Charlotte council member indicted

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
NC Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee, leads hearing on President Trump's budget bill.
CSPAN
NC Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee, leads hearing on President Trump's budget bill.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Another week of significant budget news. NC Congresswoman Virginia Foxx leads a middle-of-the-night hearing, before passage of a controversial budget bill. What could the spending plan mean for North Carolinians?

The NC House passes their spending plan, setting up a fight with the Senate over teacher pay.

In Charlotte, a city council member has been indicted over fraudulent PPP loans.

And an update on Congressman Chuck Edwards, who has seen significant turnover on his staff in recent weeks.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter with the NC Newsroom

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever