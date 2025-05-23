NC News Roundup: NC Rep. Foxx leads 'big beautiful bill' hearing; NC House passes spending plan; Charlotte council member indicted

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Another week of significant budget news. NC Congresswoman Virginia Foxx leads a middle-of-the-night hearing, before passage of a controversial budget bill. What could the spending plan mean for North Carolinians?

The NC House passes their spending plan, setting up a fight with the Senate over teacher pay.

In Charlotte, a city council member has been indicted over fraudulent PPP loans.

And an update on Congressman Chuck Edwards, who has seen significant turnover on his staff in recent weeks.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter with the NC Newsroom

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

