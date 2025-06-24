Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

PBS North Carolina's David Crabtree on the future of public media funding

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 24, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
David Crabtree, General Manager of PBS North Carolina
Erin Keever / WUNC
David Crabtree, General Manager of PBS North Carolina

Trans rights in NC, nine years after HB2, and last week’s Supreme Court ruling
Fewer than one percent of North Carolinians are transgender, according to estimates by the UCLA School of Law. State legislators are considering bills on access to facilities like bathrooms, and to health care options for children.
Nikolai Mather, is a reporter and host at WHQR and author of the article “Nine Years After HB2, Trans North Carolinians Wonder Who Is Looking Out For Them” for The Assembly.

Public media, and PBS North Carolina, face severe cuts
With state and federal cuts growing more likely, General Manager David Crabtree says the PBS station needs to prepare for the worst. The state’s emergency management communications network could pay the price.
David Crabtree, General Manager, PBS North Carolina

The Venus Flytrap, North Carolina’s own biological monster
The Venus flytrap is one of the most recognizable plants on the planet. Its strange and unique adaptations have made it a cultural icon and a favorite of plant collectors. But increasingly, there are worries about the health of its wild population. That's because the exotic plant only grows in a single place on the planet: a sliver of dirt in a small corner of the Carolinas (From WUNC's podcast The Broadside).

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
