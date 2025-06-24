PBS North Carolina's David Crabtree on the future of public media funding

Trans rights in NC, nine years after HB2, and last week’s Supreme Court ruling

Fewer than one percent of North Carolinians are transgender, according to estimates by the UCLA School of Law. State legislators are considering bills on access to facilities like bathrooms, and to health care options for children.

Nikolai Mather, is a reporter and host at WHQR and author of the article “Nine Years After HB2, Trans North Carolinians Wonder Who Is Looking Out For Them” for The Assembly.

Public media, and PBS North Carolina, face severe cuts

With state and federal cuts growing more likely, General Manager David Crabtree says the PBS station needs to prepare for the worst. The state’s emergency management communications network could pay the price.

David Crabtree, General Manager, PBS North Carolina

The Venus Flytrap, North Carolina’s own biological monster

The Venus flytrap is one of the most recognizable plants on the planet. Its strange and unique adaptations have made it a cultural icon and a favorite of plant collectors. But increasingly, there are worries about the health of its wild population. That's because the exotic plant only grows in a single place on the planet: a sliver of dirt in a small corner of the Carolinas (From WUNC's podcast The Broadside).