The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Sorting the benefits of recycling - from luxury dumpster diving to The Scrap Exchange

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownRachel McCarthyCole del Charco
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
Some of the luxury items an Indy Week staff writer salvaged from her apartment's trash room in Durham, NC.
Lena Geller
Some of the luxury items an Indy Week staff writer salvaged from her apartment's trash room in Durham, NC.

0:01:00

Digging in to the economic and environmental benefits of recycling in North Carolina   

A consistent practice of recycling and reusing materials maintains the state’s recycling infrastructure and stimulates a circular economy. We talk to Matt James of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality about ways to strengthen individual and community recycling practices across the state.

Matt James, Recycling Program Analyst, NC Department of Environmental Quality

'Blue Wall' by Daniel Bagnell
Photo courtesy Heather Anne
'Blue Wall' by Daniel Bagnell

0:13:00

At The Scrap Exchange, secondhand goods turn into first-rate creations

The Scrap Exchange's Heather Anne with Leoneda Inge in WUNC's studios
Heather Anne
The Scrap Exchange's Heather Anne with Leoneda Inge in WUNC's studios

When Heather Anne first walked into Durham's The Scrap Exchange, she thought to herself: "I've never been in a place like this before." The organization's dedication to creative reuse of secondhand items, community building, and environmentalism resonated for her, and Heather soon became a Scrap Exchange regular. These days, she's leading the organization through some changes, but at least one thing remains the same -- inside the Scrap’s barrels and bins of leftover fabric, yarn, broken jewelry, and "glorious junk" are countless opportunities for someone’s creativity to turn cast off old items into something new.

Heather Anne, Interim Executive Director at The Scrap Exchange

0:33:00

One reporter gets to the bottom of college student leftovers

INDY Week reporter Lena Geller salvaged $6,000 worth of luxury items from Duke students moving out of her apartment complex. She also found that Duke donates and tracks significantly more than similar private universities in the U.S.

Lena Geller, Staff Writer at INDY Week. Read her piece I Salvaged $6,000 of Luxury Items Discarded by Duke Students. Why Did It Make Me Feel So Terrible?

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
