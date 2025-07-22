Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern.' Plus, why boomers are flooding the Triangle housing market.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownCole del CharcoRachel McCarthy
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT

0:01:00

What federal funding cuts mean for WUNC and public media 

Public radio stations were dealt a major blow last week. Congress finalized a rescission package from the White House that claws back $1.1 billion in federally appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Stations like WUNC have relied on CPB funding for decades. To understand what this all means, WUNC’s president and general manager Paul Hunton joins Due South to explain and forecast where we go from here.

Paul Hunton, President and General Manager of North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

0:13:00

In his new book, influencer Landon Bryant talks Southern manners, practices and sayings

Landon Bryant is a stand-up comic, a podcaster and the author of the new book, Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern. He rose to fame telling local stories and performing observational humor inspired by his upbringing in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Due South chats with him ahead of his stand-up performance at the Raleigh Improv this week.

Landon Bryant, creator of @landontalks on Instagram and YouTube and the Landontalks with Kate podcast, author of Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern

0:33:00

A generation gap in the Triangle housing market

The News and Observer’s Chantal Allam is back to talk about trends and notable highlights in Triangle housing. She chats with co-host Leoneda Inge about Baby Boomers “boxing out” Millennials from Triangle housing, and a contest for the best Modernist home in North Carolina.

Chantal Allam, Real Estate Reporter, The Raleigh News & Observer/The Herald-Sun

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
