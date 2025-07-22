'Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern.' Plus, why boomers are flooding the Triangle housing market.

0:01:00

What federal funding cuts mean for WUNC and public media

Public radio stations were dealt a major blow last week. Congress finalized a rescission package from the White House that claws back $1.1 billion in federally appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Stations like WUNC have relied on CPB funding for decades. To understand what this all means, WUNC’s president and general manager Paul Hunton joins Due South to explain and forecast where we go from here.

Paul Hunton, President and General Manager of North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

0:13:00

In his new book, influencer Landon Bryant talks Southern manners, practices and sayings

Landon Bryant is a stand-up comic, a podcaster and the author of the new book, Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern. He rose to fame telling local stories and performing observational humor inspired by his upbringing in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Due South chats with him ahead of his stand-up performance at the Raleigh Improv this week.

Landon Bryant, creator of @landontalks on Instagram and YouTube and the Landontalks with Kate podcast, author of Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern

0:33:00

A generation gap in the Triangle housing market

The News and Observer’s Chantal Allam is back to talk about trends and notable highlights in Triangle housing. She chats with co-host Leoneda Inge about Baby Boomers “boxing out” Millennials from Triangle housing, and a contest for the best Modernist home in North Carolina.

Chantal Allam, Real Estate Reporter, The Raleigh News & Observer/The Herald-Sun

