A generation gap in the Triangle housing market

The News and Observer’s Chantal Allam is back to talk about trends and notable highlights in Triangle housing. She chats with co-host Leoneda Inge about Baby Boomers “boxing out” Millennials from Triangle housing, and a contest for the best Modernist home in North Carolina.

Chantal Allam, Real Estate Reporter, The Raleigh News & Observer/The Herald-Sun

Courtesy of Unto These Hills

‘Unto These Hills’ outdoor drama marks 75 years in Cherokee, NC

North Carolinians are accustomed to hearing about the outdoor symphonic drama “The Lost Colony” performed each summer on the Outer Banks. Perhaps less well-known is another outdoor drama across the state in Cherokee, NC.

July 1st marks the 75th anniversary of “Unto These Hills.” Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with Matthew Climbingbear, a 5th generation actor who plays the role of Tsali.

Matthew Climbingbear, actor in “Unto These Hills”

The curb appeal of Modernist homes, and the Millennials who are tearing them up

Why online Gen Z folks hate Millennials’ tendency to turn the inside of modernist homes “gray and boring.” How to protect historic homes from natural disasters, and an effort to restore Modernist homes lost in the California wildfires. (This interview originally aired March 17, 2025)

George Smart, founder and CEO of USModernist and NCModernist, the world's largest nonprofit educational archive dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and promotion of Modernist residential design

