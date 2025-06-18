Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A generation gap in the Triangle housing market

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthyCole del Charco
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:44 PM EDT
"The recessed 'conversation pit,' as the family called it, at the Miller House, considered a modern-architecure gem designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen and completed in 1957 in Columbus, a south-central Indiana city that has become a destination for fine art and architecture lovers."
Carol Highsmith
/
Library of Congress, Highsmith (Carol M.) Archive
"The recessed 'conversation pit,' as the family called it, at the Miller House, considered a modern-architecure gem designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen and completed in 1957 in Columbus, a south-central Indiana city that has become a destination for fine art and architecture lovers."

A generation gap in the Triangle housing market
The News and Observer’s Chantal Allam is back to talk about trends and notable highlights in Triangle housing. She chats with co-host Leoneda Inge about Baby Boomers “boxing out” Millennials from Triangle housing, and a contest for the best Modernist home in North Carolina.
Chantal Allam, Real Estate Reporter, The Raleigh News & Observer/The Herald-Sun

Courtesy of Unto These Hills

‘Unto These Hills’ outdoor drama marks 75 years in Cherokee, NC
North Carolinians are accustomed to hearing about the outdoor symphonic drama “The Lost Colony” performed each summer on the Outer Banks. Perhaps less well-known is another outdoor drama across the state in Cherokee, NC.
July 1st marks the 75th anniversary of “Unto These Hills.” Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with Matthew Climbingbear, a 5th generation actor who plays the role of Tsali.
Matthew Climbingbear, actor in “Unto These Hills”

The curb appeal of Modernist homes, and the Millennials who are tearing them up
Why online Gen Z folks hate Millennials’ tendency to turn the inside of modernist homes “gray and boring.” How to protect historic homes from natural disasters, and an effort to restore Modernist homes lost in the California wildfires. (This interview originally aired March 17, 2025)
George Smart, founder and CEO of USModernist and NCModernist, the world's largest nonprofit educational archive dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and promotion of Modernist residential design

Tags
Due South HousingHousing Market
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco