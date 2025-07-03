Small towns in NC grapple with new challenges

(This encore episode originally aired in Sep. 2024)

Hampton Roads young residents leaving in droves, report finds potential solutions

A lack of job opportunities, and a high cost of housing, are just two of the reasons young residents are leaving the Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. A local reporter explains the data, and the potential solutions local leaders are trying.

Ryan Murphy, WHRO’s business and growth reporter

More people moving to urban NC than rural areas in recent decades

Most people who move to North Carolina are moving to cities and the coast. But there are more stories to hear — about the rural towns, cities and regions in our state. A long-time North Carolinian, and demographer, helps us understand the long-term trends in our shifting population.

Nathan Dollar, director of Carolina Demography and a native of Wilson, North Carolina

Princeville, NC's mayor on the challenge of ‘outmigration’

Leaders of small cities and towns use grassroots efforts to maintain populations against the trend of ‘urbanization.’ We talk with one small town mayor in North Carolina - the mayor of Princeville - about the challenges of residents moving out of town, or 'outmigration.'

Bobbie Jones, Mayor of Princeville, North Carolina for 14 years

