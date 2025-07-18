Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: How federal funding rollback will impact WUNC; recovery from Chantal flooding continues

By Will Michaels,
Cole del Charco
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:06 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., hosts both chambers of Congress. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., hosts both chambers of Congress. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WUNC's GM Paul Hunton on public media's federal funding. What recovery from flooding in central NC looks like, more than 10 days after Tropical Storm Chantal.

Why NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the US Department of Education. NIH layoffs in the Triangle are now officially official. Guest host Will Michaels talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests
Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter WUNC
Brian Gordon, Business and Technology Reporter The News & Observer 
Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter WUNC
Adam Wagner, Reporter and Editor NC Newsroom

Due South
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's Weekend Host and Reporter.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
