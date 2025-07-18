NC News Roundup: How federal funding rollback will impact WUNC; recovery from Chantal flooding continues

WUNC's GM Paul Hunton on public media's federal funding. What recovery from flooding in central NC looks like, more than 10 days after Tropical Storm Chantal.

Why NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the US Department of Education. NIH layoffs in the Triangle are now officially official. Guest host Will Michaels talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter WUNC

Brian Gordon, Business and Technology Reporter The News & Observer

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter WUNC

Adam Wagner, Reporter and Editor NC Newsroom

