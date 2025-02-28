Trump's federal workforce cuts through Musk-led DOGE impacts NC's national parks in Outer Banks

President Donald Trump is downsizing the federal workforce through the Department of Governmental Efficiency, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk and commonly known as DOGE.

Since Trump began his second term in office, thousands of workers have been placed on administrative leave, laid off or simply fired.

National parks across the U.S. are not immune to the Trump administration’s cuts, and North Carolina is already seeing the impact.

At least six people from the Outer Banks group of national parks had their jobs terminated this month, according to the Association of National Park Rangers. The national parks in that part of the state that were impacted are the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site in Manteo.

Bill Wade, the executive director of the ANPR, said he didn’t know which specific positions were cut in the Outer Banks, but confirmed the number of job losses to WUNC.

Amongst all of North Carolina's national parks, at least 23 park rangers have been laid off.

Wade wrote in a statement on ANPR.org that “about 1,000 rangers still in their probationary appointment” had their jobs terminated on Feb. 14 and those employees had just a “few minutes to turn in their government property, recover their personal property and vacate their place of work.” Probationary workers are typically people who have been employed for less than a year or two.

“These actions will hurt visitors and the parks they traveled to see across the United States,” Rick Mossman, president of the ANPR, said in a statement.

According to data tracking by CNN, 4.8% of the National Park Service's workforce has been fired, or about 1,000 workers nationwide. The Forest Service has seen 9.7% of its workforce terminated, or about 3,400 people.

People employed by the National Park Service do a lot of different jobs. Indeed, some are guides, historians and caretakers, but others are locksmiths and janitors. Some respond to medical emergencies and automobile accidents. Others need to be efficient with tools like a chainsaw.

At least in North Carolina, Wade says rangers who also act as first responders were not laid off.

"The people that are hired, for the most part, in national parks are very passionate about doing the work of either serving visitors or serving the resource," Wade told WUNC. "They're not doing it to make the money."

To Wade’s point, the number of full-time employees at national parks went down by about 15% between 2011 and 2022, according to NPR, which forced some parks to limit hours and days of operation.

In addition to the job cuts in the Outer Banks, 12 people lost their jobs at the Great Smoky Mountains National Parks, which is located in both Tennessee and North Carolina, Wade confirmed. There were three layoffs at the Guilford Courthouse, one at the Blue Ridge Parkway and one at Cape Lookout.

As the weather gets warmer and the spring and summer approaches, North Carolina’s national parks will likely head into their busy season understaffed. According to a 2024 federal report, North Carolina’s 10 national parks generated $2.6 billion in revenue in 2023, which was second amongst all states to only California.

Wade says parks will likely have to limit services, like shortening hours for visitors' centers or cleaning public restrooms less often.