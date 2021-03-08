-
For a century the National Park Service has established and preserved parks, seashores and memorials across the country. Sites range from Yellowstone…
The National Parks Service is trying to keep at least a few lifeguards on the Cape Hatteras Seashore this summer.Federal officials cut the $200,000…
The Mountains-to-Sea-Trail is getting a new coastal plains route that will take it away from the Neuse River. The new path tracks through an area of…
The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing changes to dredging rules in and around Beaufort Inlet on the Outer Banks. Right now, sand dredged to keep the…
For the first time ever, the Bodie Island Lighthouse will be open for public tours. The structure was built in 1872 and has been closed for a $5 million…
Most of the managed wilderness in America is not national park but national forest. In North Carolina for instance, we have 4 of them, the Pisgah,…
The Blue Ridge Parkway is finally getting a management plan. The long-delayed outline for the next twenty years goes to a series of public hearings…
The National Park Service is accepting public comment about rules governing off-road vehicles on the Outer Banks. North Carolina environmental groups…