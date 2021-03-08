-
The lighthouse at Cape Hatteras was first lit on Dec. 16, 1870. A century and a half later, the iconic structure – the tallest brick lighthouse in the…
-
Visitors aren’t allowed on the Outer Banks right now because of COVID-19. But there’s a new way to absorb the tranquility of Cape Hatteras National…
-
The National Park Service is celebrating 20 years since crews moved the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse away from an encroaching shoreline. In 1999, the…
-
Three swimmers drowned at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last week. Two had been caught in rip currents.Rips are strong, narrow currents that pull water…
-
UpdatedTwo devices that appear to be World War II-era training ordnance have washed up on separate parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks.The Currituck…
-
Cape Hatteras has been ranked as the sixth best beach in the nation by a leading beach expert, Dr. Stephen Leatherman ("Dr. Beach") of Florida…
-
The National Parks Service is trying to keep at least a few lifeguards on the Cape Hatteras Seashore this summer.Federal officials cut the $200,000…
-
One of the most popular sections of the Cape Hatteras seashore is off limits for vehicles for the next few months. The Cape Point area south of Buxton is…
-
The NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary held a ceremony in Beaufort yesterday to unveil sign recognizing the 40th anniversary of the USS Monitor's…
-
For the first time ever, the Bodie Island Lighthouse will be open for public tours. The structure was built in 1872 and has been closed for a $5 million…