Greensboro-based Cone Health operates in two of the state's red zones for COVID-19 numbers.Both Alamance and Guilford Counties are labeled "red" in the…
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late, which is expected to delay…
Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford Counties are among the state’s public school districts that have announced mid-fall reopening plans for…
Raul and Sandra Torres of High Point wanted to give themselves a retirement gift back in December 2019, so they purchased the Mendenhall-Blair House, a…
On a hot Saturday morning in east Greensboro, customers loaded their vehicles with potatoes, herbs, corn, peaches, watermelon and other fresh produce…
High school seniors are missing out on final milestones, performances and events that'd normally help mark the end of a signifcant chapter in their lives.…
A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.The Greensboro…
Five former employees of the Hampton Inn in Mebane filed a complaint in Guilford County Superior Court alleging wage theft totalling $24,681. They assert…
The term “Underground Railroad” evokes the image of the legendary Harriet Tubman engineering daring escapes in a false-bottomed carriage or slaves…