-
The end of the Trump presidency has seen an uptick in the number of registered voters leaving the North Carolina Republican Party. But that hardly means less statewide support for GOP candidates.
-
A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump.The former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat…
-
Moderate Republicans join host Jeff Tiberii to talk party loyalty, Trump and the recent censure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.One notable conservative shares…
-
Updated at 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.The North Carolina Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his…
-
The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol, ending his impeachment trial. The final…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…