Your guide to Juneteenth community events across Central North Carolina

Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 that the last Black American slaves learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. It became a federal holiday in 2021. Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day. Several events have already taken place this month, but here are some happening on Juneteenth and this weekend.

Thursday, June 19

Chapel Hill and Carrboro

The annual Carrboro-Chapel Hill Juneteenth celebration at the Carrboro Town Commons will start at 4 p.m. It's a joint celebration between the town of Chapel Hill and the town of Carrboro. The celebration will include live performances, history exhibits, and art vendors, along with a Kids Zone.

Guilford County

JAP CUTZ, a Black-owned men's barber shop, is hosting the 2025 Juneteenth SOULebration at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market on 2914 Sandy Ridge Road at 11 a.m. It will feature live gospel music, a kids zone, food trucks, and raffle prizes.

Zebulon

The town of Zebulon is hosting two Juneteenth events , one on Thursday, June 19 and the other on Saturday, June 21. Thursday’s kickoff event at 7 p.m. will be held at the Zebulon Community Center on 301 S. Arendell Ave to showcase local youth talent. Saturday’s will be at the Zebulon Community Park on 401 South Arendell Avenue at 4 p.m. It will feature educational activities, food trucks and bounce houses for kids.

Saturday, June 21

Holly Springs

A Juneteenth celebration event will be held at the town's Cultural Center on 300 West Ballentine Street at 5 p.m. It will include food trucks, a free kids zone, yard games, and live music.

Raleigh

Marbles Kids Museum on 201 East Hargett Street is celebrating Juneteenth . Kids and their families can enjoy line dances and musical parades as well as create a community mural. The museum opens at 10 a.m.

Apex

A Juneteenth Festival will be held at Town Hall Campus on 73 Hunter Street at 12 p.m. The celebration includes live music and entertainment as well as food vendors and Juneteenth stories.

Durham