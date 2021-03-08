-
Property owners in the Outer Banks town of Avon could see their taxes go up to help pay for the cost of fighting beach erosion.
-
Former state Senator Marc Basnight, an Outer Banks Democrat who became one of North Carolina's most powerful leaders while serving a record 18 years as…
-
Lifeguards on a beach in North Carolina's Outer Banks have posted a new purple flag that is adorned with images of a jelly fish and a stringray.The…
-
New federal flood maps have reclassified thousands of properties in Dare County from high-flood risk areas to lower risk ones called "shaded X zones."The…
-
North Carolina’s coastal counties draw millions of visitors each year with their scenic shorelines and festive events. Tourism is the primary economic…
-
-
A group that manages herds of wild horses in coastal North Carolina is warning drivers to watch out for the animals taking advantage of unseasonably warm…
-
Shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina have long drawn divers and even treasure hunters. Now, species of tropical and subtropical fish are showing up,…
-
Two storms have merged off the coast of North Carolina, causing ocean water and sand to rush across lanes on the only highway connecting the barrier…
-
Ocracoke Health Center CEO Cheryl Ballance estimates that anywhere from 8,000-10,000 people visit Ocracoke Island on any given summer weekend. Many…