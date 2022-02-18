Environmental group protects river shoreline in eastern North Carolina

Host Anita Rao talks with Dia Dynasty, a Chinese-American professional dominatrix and Elizabeth Nolan Brown, a sex and technology journalist, about the Atlanta spa shootings and the implications they have for Asian American sex workers and the industry as a whole. This interview was recorded live on March 26, 2021.
Embodied is a weekly podcast in which host and creator Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we bring taboo topics — from sexual pleasure to vasectomies to body hair — out into the light to examine them with journalistic curiosity. This entry is a montage of five episodes from 2021: Accepted, Snipped, Disabled, Incarcerated and Feminized.