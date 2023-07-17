WUNC's 2022 work honored with regional journalism awards

WUNC received regional recognition for its work in 2022. North Carolina Public Radio was honored with five Green Eyeshade Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) on July 13.

The WUNC News Staff took third place for Best Newscast/Radio for it's 8:43 a.m. Newscast on Nov. 14, 2022 and second place for Breaking News Reporting/Radio for its coverage of the Raleigh mass shooting.

Jason deBruyn and Laura Pellicer earned a first place nod for their Investigative Reporting/Radio piece "One Year After Police Shooting, Elizabeth City Remains Divided," Liz Schlemmer and Dave DeWitt took first place in the Public Service in Radio Journalism category with their story "A Teacher in Every Class," and Mitch Northam was awarded the top spot in Sports Reporting/Online with his story "Fan Interest in the NC Courage has Wavered."

Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades have recognized the very best journalism in the southeastern United States — which now includes print, television, radio, and digital Journalists in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia can all be considered.